SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and daughter who were found dead after going missing died of hypothermia, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Porth said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were conducted Friday — were inconclusive, but he made the determination based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries and no foul play is suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 17 and found dead near their crashed truck in Calhoun County on Monday, Dec. 18.

The truck was found in a field off of Lavender Lane damaged and burned, while K9 units found the victims between 30 to 50 yards to the right of the truck, officials said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Hannah Mercer was last seen at her home around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Georgetown Co. girl
The Charleston County School District is facing a new legal challenge from a man who believed...
Lawsuit filed against Charleston County School District over interim chief role

Latest News

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Early morning Dunbar shooting kills one person
Voter registration could look different for customers at the South Carolina Department of...
VIDEO: Proposed Senate bill could change voter registration for DMV customers
As Lowcountry communities continue to recover from Sunday’s coastal storm, environmental...
VIDEO: ‘Toxic cocktail of pollutants’ enter waterways after Sunday’s storm
The owners of Indigo Pools, Josh and Ashley Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
VIDEO: ‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
“Jugging” is a type of theft happening all over the United States, including in the Lowcountry.
VIDEO: Law enforcement warns community members about ‘jugging’