FIRST ALERT: Crash involving ambulance impacts traffic on Charleston Co. roadway

Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound are closed after an ambulance...
Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound are closed after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted following a crash that involved an ambulance on Saturday afternoon.

Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound are closed after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says.

They say there were no injuries.

The scene is active while authorities investigate.

The scene is active while authorities investigate.
The scene is active while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

