FIRST ALERT: Crash involving ambulance impacts traffic on Charleston Co. roadway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted following a crash that involved an ambulance on Saturday afternoon.

Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound are closed after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says.

They say there were no injuries.

The scene is active while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Hwy 78 eastbound at College Park, as well as one lane westbound, are shut down due an ambulance-vehicle accident. Call came out at 3:48. No injuries. #chsnews — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) December 23, 2023

