FIRST ALERT: Crash involving ambulance impacts traffic on Charleston Co. roadway
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted following a crash that involved an ambulance on Saturday afternoon.
Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound are closed after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says.
They say there were no injuries.
The scene is active while authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
