Summerville intersection briefly shut down in all directions

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say Central Avenue at Lake Pointe Avenue was shut down in all directions Saturday morning.

Dispatch issued instructions on X, formerly Twitter, for drivers to find alternate routes during the closure.

It is not clear what caused the shutdown of the roads. The road was reported as being reopened at 9:44 a.m.

