I-20 westbound bridge over Wateree River reopens after repairs, SCDOT says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reopened the I-20 westbound bridge over the Wateree River on Saturday following two days of emergency repairs.

Officials say they closed the heavily-traveled bridge on Thursday after realizing that the bridge deck had “settled.”

“I appreciate the hard work of our crews to expedite the repair work on this bridge and get it safely reopened for travel,” state Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said in a release. “I also want to thank the contractors and material suppliers that worked side by side with us to get this emergency work finished quickly. SCDOT is committed to addressing the continued need for the replacement and rehabilitation of bridge structures across our network and ensuring the safety of everyone that travels the roads in South Carolina.”

SCDOT says following the closure, crews worked day and night to make repairs to the bridge structure.

It has been deemed safe and open for travel, officials say.

The bridge is set for additional rehabilitation efforts, along with the replacement and rehabilitation of two other bridge spans in the area, SCDOT says.

Those projects are still moving forward, but a timeline on when they could take place was not immediately available on Saturday.

