SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Multiple people injured in ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Ocala Police Department confirms multiple people were wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities told WCJB that at least two people were shot, one in the head, when gunfire broke out inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. They say the gunman fled the scene.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Jugging is when someone watches you enter and leave a bank, then they follow you to your next...
Law enforcement warns community members about ‘jugging’

Latest News

Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound are closed after an ambulance...
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving ambulance impacts traffic on Charleston Co. roadway
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
The human remains were identified as Harry Woodruff, III, coroner Chase Ridgeway says.
Coroner IDs remains found in 2022 as missing Georgetown Co. man
FILE -- Taraji P. Henson from "The Color Purple" participates in the ceremonial lighting of...
Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood