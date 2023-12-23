Rain chances increase as we head into the holiday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cold mornings will fade as afternoon temps take a run at 70° as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Clouds will decrease today and it will be pleasant with highs near 70 degrees. A great day to do any last-minute Christmas shopping! Temperatures will approach 70° on Christmas Eve as a storm system begins to take shape to our west. There will be at least a small chance of a shower on Christmas Eve, but any rain should remain light and spotty in nature. A better rain chance will arrive on Christmas Day as an area of low pressure approaches the area. The system will remain nearby on Tuesday which will keep clouds and showers in the forecast. Despite the clouds and the rain, highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through Tuesday. We dry out by the middle of the week with temperatures in the 60s.

TODAY: Decreasing Clouds. High 68. Low 48.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 69. Low 56.

CHRISTMAS: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 70. Low 59.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 70. Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 41.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

