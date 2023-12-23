SC Lottery
South Carolina State defeats Brewton-Parker 101-84

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett had 21 points in South Carolina State’s 101-84 victory against Brewton-Parker on Friday.

Everett also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-10). Wilson Dubinsky scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Jordan Simpson finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Barons were led by Zailan Blue, who recorded 17 points. Damarcus Johnson Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Brewton-Parker. In addition, Dre Burroughs finished with 14 points and four steals.

