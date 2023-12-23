SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood

Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has plans to quit acting. (Source: CNN, SirusXM, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson is breaking her silence over life as an actress.

During an interview with Gayle King, she broke down while explaining why she considered quitting.

Henson highlighted the pay gaps some actors received compared to her and said, “The math ain’t mathing.”

She said along with working a lot, they have a team and big bills come with what actors do.

Henson has been in the spotlight promoting the film version of the musical “The Color Purple” in which she stars as Shug Avery.

The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Jugging is when someone watches you enter and leave a bank, then they follow you to your next...
Law enforcement warns community members about ‘jugging’
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting

Latest News

Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after...
Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash
Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has...
Actress Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly
According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter...
Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip
One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire days before Christmas