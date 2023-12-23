‘Toxic cocktail of pollutants’ enter waterways after Sunday’s storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Lowcountry communities continue to recover from Sunday’s coastal storm, environmental advocates say the damage to Charleston’s Harbor could last well into the future.

The Executive Director of Charleston Waterkeeper, Andrew Wunderley, says all the stormwater from streets and neighborhoods after a storm ultimately ends up in the harbor.

But, it’s what’s in the water that’s Wunderley’s concern.

“It’s really a toxic cocktail of pollutants,” he says.

After a rain event, stormwater flows into a specific set of pipes for storm and floodwater, drains into the nearest creek or river, and then ultimately ends up in the harbor without being treated, he says.

This water is picking up any and everything on its way, like pesticides, greases, gasses and oils from cars, trash debris and bacteria from sewage systems, he says.

Charleston Water System data shows three sewage systems overflowed in West Ashley because of the storm, including Plum Island.

“We need to be thinking about these events as pollution events, not just flooding events,” he says, " I think we need to add another layer of analysis on this, like how do we as a community prevent storms and floodwater from damaging our rivers and creeks and harbor?”

He says nature handles floodwater with wetlands.

“We need to make that built environment mimic the natural environment by holding on to stormwater, allowing it to filter through the ground,” He says, “In areas where we can’t do that, we need to look at more traditional infrastructure, and in areas that are not yet developed, we need to protect wetlands at all costs.”

Vice Chair of Charleston Surfrider Foundation, Heather Walbright says there are simple steps community members can take to help keep pollutants out of the waterways.

“If you can do things to help retain the water in your yard, and kind of soak it up, that helps significantly from preventing pollutants from entering our waterway,” Walbright says.

When it comes to your front yard, the first step is eliminating pesticides, she says. Selecting plants that absorb a lot of water and reducing the amount of grass and concrete on your property is helpful, too.

For more information about Charleston Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Garden program, click here.

