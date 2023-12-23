SC Lottery
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the Dunbar community.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says 2 women are dead following a shooting in the Dunbar community.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley said that, shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, one person was injured by gunfire at a bar on Handy Hill Drive. She was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle where she later died. That victim has been identified as 22 year old Iyanla Walker of Georgetown.

A second woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by ambulance without trauma, but, because of underlying medical issues, also died.

A witness reported that a fight broke out at Hush Bar, and then shots were fired, causing people to run out of the building. He said he found the first victim on the ground by her driver’s side door suffering from a gunshot wound.

Autopsies will be performed on both women Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information call 843-546-5102.

