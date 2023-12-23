SC Lottery
Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting that killed two people and left one injured.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting that killed two people and left one injured.

According to officials, a 911 call came in at 10:34 p.m. Friday reporting gunfire and a possible gunshot victim at 1460 Fording Island Road in Bluffton in the Hilton Head Village shopping center by Tanger 2.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 26-year-old Bluffton man deceased in the parking lot.

Shortly after the first call, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle near the Bluffton Parkway on-ramp to Fording Island Road when a man called 911 reporting that his friend had been shot. They located a 25-year-old man in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Savannah area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

While responding to the call, emergency services located an 18-year-old from Ridgeland lying in the middle of Buckingham Plantation Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are reporting that all three men were harmed in the reported shooting incident at 1460 Fording Island Road.

The incident and details surrounding it remain under investigation, but deputies do not believe there to be a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

