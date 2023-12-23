SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by storm as the Grinch. (Cleveland Clinic / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Avery Williams and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old patient brought mischief and the Christmas spirit to a children’s hospital — which under his watch — is a whole lot more like Whoville.

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital by storm as the Grinch.

Andrew has loved “The Grinch” movie since he was 3 years old and watches it all year round, according to a spokesperson from the hospital. Andrew also has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his Grinch winter hat everywhere, even to his chemotherapy sessions.

So when his music therapist suggested the idea of dressing up as the Grinch for a video, Andrew was all in. She said she had never seen him smile so big, the hospital reported.

In the video, the “Grinch” wreaks havoc at the hospital, stealing Christmas ornaments, pulling out all the tissue paper from the box and even swiping a stethoscope off an employee.

Some of Andrew’s favorite caretakers played supporting roles in the video, and the hospital’s facility dog, Kid, even made a cameo as the Grinch’s best friend, Max.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Hannah Mercer was last seen at her home around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Georgetown Co. girl
The Charleston County School District is facing a new legal challenge from a man who believed...
Lawsuit filed against Charleston County School District over interim chief role

Latest News

A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians as troops expand south Gaza offensive
With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by...
Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed two...
Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident
The owner of a huge holiday inflatable speaks about his collection of more than 100...
Owner of holiday inflatable displays speaks about his collection