1600 block of Trolley Road closed overnight for crash investigation

By Pilar Briggs and Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department was investigating a crash that closed down a roadway in the area from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police department says the crash happened on the 1600 block of Trolley Road.

The roadway was shut down until around 4 a.m. Sunday so authorities could investigate, according to the police department.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

