Beaufort Co. deputies searching for wanted 18-year-old man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say is wanted in connection to an attempted murder.

Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office says.

Colon-Rodriguez fled from deputies on Sunday afternoon on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing and black pants. He may also have a stocking cap on his head.

They say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a picture of Colon-Rodriguez.

Anyone who may have seen Colon-Rodriguez or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

