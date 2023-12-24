SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. deputies searching for wanted 18-year-old man

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say is wanted in connection to an attempted murder.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say is wanted in connection to an attempted murder.

Daniel Fernando Colon Rodriguez, 18, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office says.

Colon-Rodriguez fled from deputies on Sunday afternoon on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing and black pants. He may also have a stocking cap on his head.

They say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a picture of Colon-Rodriguez.

Anyone who may have seen Colon-Rodriguez or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

