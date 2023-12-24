Christmas at City Hall provides thousands of gifts, resources for families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of families, friends and community organizations in North Charleston gathered Saturday to celebrate the season of giving.

The 6th annual Christmas at City Hall gave 700 coats, 200 toys and 150 bikes to families in need this holiday season.

The event was hosted by Every1Voice Matters, Acts of Kindness USA, Healthy Blue and the North Charleston Police Department.

Organizers say the supply of donations increased this year by the hundreds due to growing partnerships.

“This is what North Charleston is all about. It is building relationships. It helps with crime, giving information. It’s a partnership showing love,” Lieutenant Tireka Wright says.

“Those communities are in need. We believe during Christmas time all kids should be able to enjoy themselves. Some kids from low-income communities aren’t able to do that,” Every1Voice Matters Founder and Executive Director Sherrika Myers says.

Myers says the event creates a safe space for families to access the resources they need: help around the home, mental health and community-based initiatives, or simply a stress reliever for them and their children to truly enjoy the holidays.

Families say it adds cheer to their season to know community organizations and officials are supporting them.

“Christmas is not all about presents. It’s about families. It’s about families and welcome,” Student Irvonja says.

“Some people don’t have money to get their kids anything, or they don’t have any at all. So they come here to get gifts,” Student RaAsia says.

“I want all of us to connect together and be like a family. Kids don’t have gifts or what they want. The good thing with festivals that give free jackets and toys makes them so they can be happy and have a Christmas miracle,” Student Galilea says.

Myers says she hopes this event only grows bigger and better in the years to come.

