Colleton Co. Fire put out structure fire and wildfire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says it responded to a structure fire early Friday morning that destroyed an old building addition.

Officials with CCFR say Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate the 100 block of Cox Street after 911 operators received a hang-up call from the area at 3:07 a.m. Upon arrival, a deputy found the wooden structure was in flames.

Fire-Rescue was dispatched and brought their fire hoses to the burning building. By this point, the fire had spread into the nearby woods.

They say the fire was quickly brought under control. First responders were on scene for more than an hour putting out hot spots and fires in the surrounding woods. Officials assessed that the building may have been a part of the mobile home that used to be on the property.

There was no power supply to the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.