DUI arrest made in downtown Charleston crash
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is facing DUI charges in connection to a single-vehicle collision downtown.
The Charleston Police Department says offices were dispatched to the crash on President Street near Crosstown at 4:07 a.m. Sunday.
Sergeant Craig Dubose with CPD says the driver was not injured but has been arrested.
The crash scene was cleared around 5 a.m. and officials say there are no lasting impacts to traffic at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
