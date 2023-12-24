SC Lottery
DUI arrest made in downtown Charleston crash

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is facing DUI charges in connection to a single-vehicle collision downtown.

The Charleston Police Department says offices were dispatched to the crash on President Street near Crosstown at 4:07 a.m. Sunday.

Sergeant Craig Dubose with CPD says the driver was not injured but has been arrested.

The crash scene was cleared around 5 a.m. and officials say there are no lasting impacts to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

