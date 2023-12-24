Fallout from Sunday morning apartment fire displaces residents in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says multiple residents have been displaced following a fire at an apartment complex.

Assistant Chief of Professional Development and Public Information Officer Christan Rainey says NCFD was dispatched Sunday at 7:53 a.m. following a reported structure fire on the 8400 block of Patriot Boulevard.

Crews arrived on the scene and saw smoke coming from a third floor apartment. Upon entry, they discovered the fire, which was being managed by the unit’s sprinkler system.

They fully extinguished the fire and evacuated nearby apartments, conducting a search to ensure the apartments were clear.

The American Red Cross will reportedly be assisting the residents who were displaced by water damage.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.