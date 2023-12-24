FIRST ALERT: 1600 block of Trolley Road closed as police investigate crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that closed down a roadway in the area on Saturday night.

The police department says the crash happened on the 1600 block of Trolley Road.

The roadway is shut down as authorities investigate, according to the police department.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.