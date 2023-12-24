SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: 1600 block of Trolley Road closed as police investigate crash

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that closed down a roadway in the...
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that closed down a roadway in the area on Saturday night.(WSAW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a crash that closed down a roadway in the area on Saturday night.

The police department says the crash happened on the 1600 block of Trolley Road.

The roadway is shut down as authorities investigate, according to the police department.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
The shooting happened at the Forest Park Playground on Playground Road, according to police...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in West Ashley playground shooting
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Jugging is when someone watches you enter and leave a bank, then they follow you to your next...
Law enforcement warns community members about ‘jugging’

Latest News

Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound were closed after an...
Traffic back to normal after crash involved ambulance on Highway 78
Officials say they closed the heavily-traveled bridge on Thursday after realizing that the...
I-20 westbound bridge over Wateree River reopens after repairs, SCDOT says
Summerville Police say Central Avenue at Lake Pointe Avenue is shut down in all directions.
Summerville intersection briefly shut down in all directions
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in an early-morning crash in...
1 killed in early-morning Orangeburg County crash