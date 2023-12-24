SC Lottery
Hanahan Police responding to train-pedestrian incident

North Charleston Police have announced that the railroad tracks on Remount Road are blocked following an incident involving a train.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have announced that the railroad tracks on Remount Road are blocked following an incident involving a train.

Hanahan Police Department Chief Richard Gebhardt says the incident occurred at the train tracks near Pepper Street. These tracks are connected to Remount Road. The incident was between a train and a pedestrian. The person was injured and has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Road closures in the area can be expected, and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.

We are working to receive more information about the nature and seriousness of this incident. Stay with us for updates.

