Folly Beach lottery ticket wins six-figure payout
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach lottery players are urged to check their tickets; a Cash 5 ticket that won $300,000 was sold.
Holli Armstrong with the South Carolina Education Lottery says the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, Dec. 23 for a prize of $100,000. A power-up tripled the prize to $300,000.
The ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 42 Center St.
The winning numbers were as follows:
19 - 20 - 25 - 28 - 31 Power-Up: 3
The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
