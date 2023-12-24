Folly Beach lottery ticket wins six-figure payout

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach lottery players are urged to check their tickets; a Cash 5 ticket that won $300,000 was sold.

Holli Armstrong with the South Carolina Education Lottery says the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, Dec. 23 for a prize of $100,000. A power-up tripled the prize to $300,000.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 42 Center St.

The winning numbers were as follows:

19 - 20 - 25 - 28 - 31 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

