Georgetown Co. sees fatal early morning collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision just 20 miles north of Georgetown.

A 2017 Nissan Ultima was reportedly headed south on Carvers Bay Road near South Carolina Highway 261 when the car traveled off the road to the left, striking a ditch and then a tree.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died from their injuries at the scene.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

