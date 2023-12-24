SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. sees fatal early morning collision

Troopers say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision just 20 miles north of Georgetown.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision just 20 miles north of Georgetown.

A 2017 Nissan Ultima was reportedly headed south on Carvers Bay Road near South Carolina Highway 261 when the car traveled off the road to the left, striking a ditch and then a tree.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died from their injuries at the scene.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

