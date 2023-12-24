SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man, woman arrested following death of 7-year-old girl; child identified

Coroner said the child overdosed on Methadone toxicity
Roxanne King and Joshua Lollis
Roxanne King and Joshua Lollis(Anderson Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man and woman were arrested following an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old.

Officials responded to a 911 call from West Franklin Street around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. The coroner said the girl was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing at her home. She was rushed to AnMed and later transferred to Prisma Health’s Children’s Hospital where she passed away on Sept. 3.

Investigators said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

According to the coroner, the child suffered cardiac arrest and the cause of death was an overdose on Methadone toxicity.

The coroner identified the child as Adylyn Briella Thrasher.

Anderson Police, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit are also investigating.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Roxanne King and 28-year-old Joshua Lollis on unlawfully placing child at risk of harm charges.

At this time, information is limited as the investigation is in the early stages. We will update this article when we learn more details.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Summerville Police say Central Avenue at Lake Pointe Avenue is shut down in all directions.
Summerville intersection briefly shut down in all directions
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed two...
Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

Latest News

One person is facing DUI charges in connection to a single-vehicle collision downtown.
DUI arrest made in downtown Charleston crash
Troopers say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision just 20 miles north of...
Georgetown Co. sees fatal early morning collision
Troopers say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision just 20 miles north of...
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. sees fatal early morning collision
The 6th annual Christmas at City Hall gave 700 coats, 200 toys and 150 bikes to families in...
VIDEO: Christmas at City Hall provides thousands of gifts, resources for families