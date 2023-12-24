Man, woman arrested following death of 7-year-old girl; child identified

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man and woman were arrested following an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old.

Officials responded to a 911 call from West Franklin Street around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. The coroner said the girl was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing at her home. She was rushed to AnMed and later transferred to Prisma Health’s Children’s Hospital where she passed away on Sept. 3.

Investigators said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

According to the coroner, the child suffered cardiac arrest and the cause of death was an overdose on Methadone toxicity.

The coroner identified the child as Adylyn Briella Thrasher.

Anderson Police, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit are also investigating.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Roxanne King and 28-year-old Joshua Lollis on unlawfully placing child at risk of harm charges.

At this time, information is limited as the investigation is in the early stages. We will update this article when we learn more details.

