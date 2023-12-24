SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rain chances increase going into Christmas Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seasonably warm weather is here to stay as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will approach 70 this afternoon ahead of a system which will bring more clouds and rain to our area. A few showers will be possible today, but any rain should remain light and spotty in nature. A better chance of rain will arrive on Christmas Day, starting in the afternoon, as an area of low pressure approaches the area. The system will remain nearby on Tuesday which will keep clouds and showers in the forecast. Despite the clouds and the rain, highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through Tuesday. We dry out, and cool off, by the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s by the end of the upcoming week.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 71. Low 56.

CHRISTMAS: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 70. Low 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 70. Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60, Low 39.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 55, Low 35.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Summerville Police say Central Avenue at Lake Pointe Avenue is shut down in all directions.
Summerville intersection briefly shut down in all directions
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed two...
Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident
Port said autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, — which were...
Father, daughter found dead in Calhoun County died of hypothermia, coroner says

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Friday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warmer weather on the way for Christmas!