Rain chances increase going into Christmas Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seasonably warm weather is here to stay as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will approach 70 this afternoon ahead of a system which will bring more clouds and rain to our area. A few showers will be possible today, but any rain should remain light and spotty in nature. A better chance of rain will arrive on Christmas Day, starting in the afternoon, as an area of low pressure approaches the area. The system will remain nearby on Tuesday which will keep clouds and showers in the forecast. Despite the clouds and the rain, highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through Tuesday. We dry out, and cool off, by the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s by the end of the upcoming week.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 71. Low 56.

CHRISTMAS: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 70. Low 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely. High 70. Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60, Low 39.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 55, Low 35.

