Stingrays postpone Saturday game due to unsafe ice conditions

The South Carolina Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades game on Saturday, December 23rd, has been postponed following the first eight minutes of play at the North Charleston Coliseum due to unsafe ice conditions.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades game on Saturday, December 23rd, has been postponed following the first eight minutes of play at the North Charleston Coliseum due to unsafe ice conditions.

Once the rescheduled date has been determined, any tickets issued for the December 23rd game will be valid for the new game date. If you cannot make the rescheduled game, the Stingrays will issue a credit for a future contest.

