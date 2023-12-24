Traffic back to normal after crash involved ambulance on Highway 78
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes on a Charleston Co. roadway are back open following a crash that involved an ambulance on Saturday afternoon.
Highway 78 eastbound at College Park Road and one lane westbound were closed after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says. The call about the crash came out just before 4 p.m.
They say there were no injuries.
The scene cleared after 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.
