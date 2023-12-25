Deputies search for missing Burton woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they say drove away from her home just after midnight on Christmas.

Nancy Lynn Hoagland, 55, was reported missing after driving away from her Broad River Boulevard home in Burton just after midnight.

Deputies say she is driving a gray Chrysler Town and County van with Iowa license plates.

Hoagland is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she also goes by Nancy Lynn Kline.

Deputies say there is concern for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.