SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is facing DUI charges in connection to a single-vehicle collision downtown.
DUI arrest made in downtown Charleston crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Police investigating deadly shooting in N. Charleston
Troopers say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision just 20 miles north of...
Georgetown Co. sees fatal early morning collision
North Charleston Police said the railroad tracks on Remount Road were blocked following an...
Hanahan Police respond to train-pedestrian incident
The North Charleston Fire Department says multiple residents have been displaced following a...
Fallout from Sunday morning apartment fire displaces residents in N. Charleston

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet’s protection
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they say drove away from her...
Deputies search for missing Burton woman