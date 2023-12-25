“It’s been a nightmare”: Lowcountry families struggle in ongoing ADHD pill shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An ongoing shortage of ADHD medication has Lowcountry families scrambling to fill their prescriptions and get answers.

Just a week away from 2024, there is still no reassurance from manufacturers, although the hope was to have brands of Adderall, Ritalin and generic pills restocked by the beginning of this year.

“Nothing, they don’t have any answers,” parent Amber Helms says. “They just say, ‘We’re working on it.’ That’s it. That’s all you get.”

Helm takes ADHD medication. So does her 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, Jack. Jack has high-functioning autism and Helm says the pills keep him grounded.

“It stops me from being crazy. Uncontrollable of myself. Medicine is the only way to fix it, there is no cure,” Jack says.

Helm and her daughter limit when they take their pills to conserve them. It is an adjustment Roper St. Francis Primary Physician Valerie Scott says is all too common.

“Some families have decided that this person in the family needs it more than another,” Scott says. “Over the last year or so, it’s really been a nightmare.”

Scott says restrictions for controlled substance quotas and increased diagnoses are what led to the start of this shortage back in 2022, with one large factor being the increase in remote workers and virtual learning students post-pandemic.

What started as a limit for name brands like Adderall or Ritalin slowly created a domino effect that then affected generic pills.

It leaves medical providers and community members desperate and exhausted from a lack of answers.

“I just ask them, ‘Is there anything I can do that I’m not doing?’ Because it feels like I’m really bothering them,” parent Patricia Fox says.

Fox has a 22-year-old son who has had to adjust to multiple brands of medication and different doses within the past six months.

“Since he was around 7, he’s never been without it. A lot of times they don’t give it to them when they aren’t going to school. That’s not an option we have with my son,” Fox says.

Scott is hopeful things can get back on track in the new year but cannot make any promises.

“Were they able to increase the amount of drugs they’re producing? The articles I read imply no,” Scott says.

The Drug Enforcement Administration released a public statement in November of 2023, which said in part:

As a reminder, DEA does not manufacture drugs and cannot require a pharmaceutical company to make a drug, make more of a drug, or change the distribution of a drug. That said, we regularly engage with manufacturers about their production of drugs, and we set limits (called quotas) for how much of these drugs can be produced.

For amphetamine medications, like Adderall, our data showed that in 2022, manufacturers did not produce the full amount that these limits permitted them to make — resulting in a shortfall of 1 billion doses that could have been produced but were not made or shipped — and the data for 2023 has shown a similar trend. DEA has been in communication with with relevant manufacturers, and 17 out of 18 manufacturers have informed us they will use their allotted quota amounts and increase production of stimulant medications.

The manufacturers were still in the process of providing the agency with details of a timetable on getting that medication onto pharmacy shelves, the statement read.

