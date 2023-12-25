Jesus’ Birthday Party community service project provides for another year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This Christmas, Jesus’ Birthday Party kicks off and anyone and everyone can come out and give supplies to their community if it’s on their hearts.

Gordon Cashwell was the Pastor of Hope Assembly Church for 20 years in Charleston and continues to serve his community tirelessly. From passing out a pound of groceries to his church members daily to using his church as a warning shelter, Cashwell created a special bond with not only his church members but people in the surrounding community.

Cashwell says there will be ten different locations for the event today. One of them will be the Citadel at 9 a.m., volunteers can arrive at 8 a.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, The Pink House on Mulberry Street, Martin Park Manuel Baptist on Folly Road, and the Gadsden Green Housing Project are just a few of many locations hosting events. Just a few years ago, Cashwell said they had 700 volunteers show up on Christmas Day and they’re hoping to keep that going.

Tony Lewis is a consistent volunteer for Jesus’ Birthday Party. He says it’s wonderful to see such a generous group of people who want to serve on Christmas Day. Lewis says at Jesus’ Birthday Party you’ll receive earthly items that will cover the needs and wants of people, such as food, bicycles and toys and you’ll receive the love of God. Lewis says we’re all here to serve a purpose and the idea symbolizes the very idea of what Christmas is about which is not giving a people a handout but a hand up.

“It’s amazing to me when I had this idea and other people resonated with it,” Cashwell says. “I was curious, I was scared the first Christmas that we wouldn’t have volunteers because I’d figured people would be doing their family things, but I found that a lot of people have the same heart, which is to serve on Christmas Day.”

Lewis said when Pastor Gordon came up with the idea of Jesus’ Birthday Party, he knew he had to get involved because it helped a lot of people in many ways with not only supplies but the spirit of Christ, community and giving.

“We had people who came to an event like this originally, and maybe we’re homeless, maybe were struggling with an addiction or maybe we’re hurting maybe we’re children that needed to be in a camp or an after-school program.” Cashwell says, “And it introduced them to a process which taught them how to now be service leaders giving back in the community and that’s part of the way that these places are chosen.”

If you’d like to volunteer and spread the gift of giving this year, you can visit here to sign up and learn more information about Jesus’ Birthday Party. You can also visit their Facebook page for additional information on locations.

