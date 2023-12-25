Lowcountry nonprofit spreads Christmas cheer to prevent gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers gathered on Christmas Day to deliver gifts to families who have been affected by gun violence.

The nonprofit organization Positive Vibes hosted this toy giveaway event. Ronald Smith and Katrina Sinclair founded the organization in 2021 after their daughter, Ronjanae Smith, was shot and killed when she was just 14 years old.

A fight broke out at an event authorities described as an “unauthorized concert” that Smith was attending and shots were fired. About 15 people were injured in the mass shooting, but Smith was the only one killed. Her parents said she was shot while trying to protect her friend who had been shot.

To honor their daughter and in the hopes of preventing gun violence, Smith and Sinclair created the nonprofit organization, which hosts different events throughout the year and speaks to children about the impacts of gun violence. They give guidance to those who need it in hopes of providing a better future for them. They even have a mentorship program for young men who have been charged with gun crimes in hopes of giving them a second chance and making a better life. They said this is what their daughter wanted, and they want to keep her dreams of helping others alive.

Ronjanae Smith, 14, died on May 22, 2022, in a mass shooting in North Charleston. (Ronald Smith)

“We would love to just be able to carry her name. It’s all about building her name. She lost her life early and we want to be able to save any young kid before, so they can have a future,” Smith said. “Ronjanae’s life was taken too early, and she didn’t get a chance to really enjoy her life. So, we are out here fighting this gun violence, trying to make a difference in the communities.”

“Ronjanae Smith was a 14-year-old young lady with a big goal, you know, dreams ahead of her,” Sinclair said. “And one of her passions was to reach out to help people. She always had an idea of what she wanted to do in society when she got older, you know, she wanted to help the homeless, stop gun violence, bring centers into the community. She had huge ideas.”

To make this Christmas extra special, Smith and Sinclair spent the holiday going house to house with a team of volunteers to deliver Christmas gifts to other families who have been affected by gun violence.

“A lot of children in this area have lost a mother or father, a brother or sister,” Sinclair said. “So, we want to make that holiday special for these children because we know how it is to lose a loved one and not have them here for the holiday and we want to see these children smile.”

They delivered gifts to 63 different people and were able to collect the gifts through the help of their sponsors and volunteers. Some of their sponsors include the North Charleston Police Department, Johnson Investigation and Security, the Triple Nickels, D&D and Smith’s Paint and Body Shop.

Everyone got up early on Christmas morning to pack the gifts, load the truck, plan the routes and make the deliveries.

Kenneth Brown was one of these volunteers. Brown’s grandson was shot and killed just about a month ago and he said Smith and Sinclair have done so much for his daughter in her time of grief, so he wanted to help them give back to the community. He said he wanted to honor his grandson. He proudly wore a button with his grandson’s photo on it.

“I miss my grandson… that’s all I can say. I miss my grandson,” Brown said. “I’m here wearing his pin today and celebrating him.”

Ronald Smith and Katrina Sinclair, who founded Lowcountry nonprofit Positive Vibes after the shooting death of their 14-year-old daughter, Ronjanae Smith, depend on volunteers to help them prevent gun violence. They say they have big plans for the group in 2024. (Live 5)

The families receiving the gifts were predetermined either by being nominated or applying themselves. Many of the families who were nominated were completely surprised when gifts and bicycles showed up on their doorstep.

Laquaisha Simpson was one of the recipients who was surprised and was filled with joy.

“This brought me joy, happiness, and peace. I love Christmas,” Simpson said. The volunteers provided gifts that included bicycles, dollhouses, and basketballs.

This is the third year that Positive Vibes has done this giveaway, but this is the first year they decided to hand-deliver the gifts. In years past, they have had the families come to them at their location in North Charleston. Smith and Sinclair said they just need more volunteers and partners to continue the work that they do, but they have big plans for 2024.

“When you come together as one, you make a bigger impact in the community. And that’s what it’s all about,” Smith said. “It’s all about carrying these kids’ names. I never want my daughter’s name to go in vain. I want these killers to know that y’all killed someone special. And I need killers to know that y’all out here killing kids and it’s not cool. So we’re going to continue to fight.”

