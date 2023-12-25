Police investigate deadly shooting at Dorchester County gas station

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parker’s Kitchen at Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after multiple reports of gunshots.

Arriving deputies found one person who had been shot. That person died at the scene, Lt. Rick Carson said.

A second victim arrived at an area hospital a short time later. That victim was taken to surgery, Carson said. Their condition is not known at this time.

Carson said the shooting is not believed to be connected to an earlier shooting on Windsor Hill Boulevard that the North Charleston Police Department handled.

