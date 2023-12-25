Police investigating deadly shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard just before 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of a vehicle, Jacobs says. The victim suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, according to Jacobs.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

