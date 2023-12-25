SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating deadly shooting in N. Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.(WECT)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Windsor Hill Boulevard just before 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of a vehicle, Jacobs says. The victim suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, according to Jacobs.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a shooting in the...
Two dead after early morning Dunbar shooting
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested
Summerville Police say Central Avenue at Lake Pointe Avenue is shut down in all directions.
Summerville intersection briefly shut down in all directions
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed two...
Two dead, one injured in Friday evening shooting incident

Latest News

Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast guard searching for overboard man off Charleston coast
Folly Beach lottery players are urged to check their tickets; a Cash 5 ticket that won...
Folly Beach lottery ticket wins six-figure payout
North Charleston Police said the railroad tracks on Remount Road were blocked following an...
Hanahan Police respond to train-pedestrian incident
The North Charleston Fire Department says multiple residents have been displaced following a...
Fallout from Sunday morning apartment fire displaces residents in N. Charleston