Top 10 sports stories of the Lowcountry in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2023 was another year to remember for sports in the Lowcountry. From a hometown hero winning his 1st Super Bowl to our minor league teams playing for league championships, we saw a lot. Over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day we’ll count down the top 10 stories of the year.

10. Carlos Dunlap wins Super Bowl

Our list kicks off with one of the best ever to play from the Lowcountry reaching the pinnacle of the NFL. Ft. Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap got to go against his former Patriots teammate Robert Quinn in the Super Bowl back in February and it was Dunalp’s Chiefs beating the Eagles to take the championship. Dunlap would return home in March to a heros welcome as he was honored by the community for the win and his career accomplishments.

9. Barclay Radebaugh leaves Charleston Southern

At number 9 the end of an era at Charleston Southern. On the last day of November, Barclay Radebaugh ended his 19 year run as the head coach of the Buccaneers when he agreed to step away from the team. Radebaugh leaves the Bucs as the school’s all-time leader in wins, having led the team to 2 Big South regular season titles, 2 trips to the NIT and won 2 Big South Coach of the Year awards. Saah Nimley, who was probably the best player Radebaugh had in his tenure, took over as the interim head coach.

8. Brett Gardner, Justin Smoak, Matt Wieters enter the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame

Number 8, a trio of legends honored at the Joe. Back in August, lowcountry natives Brett Gardner, Justin Smoak and Matt Wieters were all on hand at the RiverDogs game as they were inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of fame. All three coming off long major league careers, Gardner, a Holly Hill native and Smoak and Wieters were teammates at Stratford

7. Charleston Battery fall in USL Championship finals

at number 7, an amazing season for the Charleston Battery comes up one shot short. Charleston, led by new head coach Ben Pirmann had the biggest turnaround in USL Championship history this season and after a few postseason wins on Patriots Point, got the chance to host the championship final in Mt. Pleasant against Phoenix Rising FC. Over 5000 people saw Nick Markanich put the Battery up in the first half and led right up until the final minute when Phoenix got the tying goal. The Battery would go on to take a 2-0 lead in Penalty kicks, but couldn’t score again and the Rising would hit their last 3 to send the Battery home in heartbreak.

6. South Carolina women fall in the Final Four

At number 6, the perfect season that wasn’t. The South Carolina women rolled through the regular season, the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament all the way to the Final Four in Dallas back in April. 36 wins in a row and the favorites to win another championship. But Dawn Staley’s team ran into an Iowa team led by All-American Caitlyn Clark who just couldn’t miss. The would hand the Gamecocks their first and only loss of the season in the national semifinals.

The top 5 will be revealed on Christmas Day

