Tri-County organizations give hot meals, gifts, resources to unhoused on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Housing insecurity heading into the holidays is a lonely reality for many.

It is the reason why organizations are opening their doors and their hearts to welcome families who may not have another place to turn.

“Get the families out to have fun and relax. Be together and forget about everything. Getting out of the, they don’t have any money to go anywhere,” Navigation Center Founder and Executive Director Marie Elana Roland says.

The Navigation Center held a gathering for the Tri-County’s community members in need, giving out hot meals, dozens of hygiene bags and 60 turkeys.

The group started back in 2015 to serve veterans and grew into a service for the unhoused starting in 2018. Located in downtown Charleston, the group calls it a “central hub” for assistance and resources.

Data from the organization shows nearly 25% of their clients come in homeless with family and 75% are homeless at the time of intake.

“You got to remember, even our families and our folks out on the street. They are alone. They are all alone. They’re all struggling and if all we can do is be here and try to make the best. Give them opportunities all of us have,” Roland says.

In Summerville, the Carpenter family with Jeans Angels is actively giving out comfort hygiene kits and packed food bags to the underserved.

They added a gift to each delivery to make sure everyone received something special on Christmas Day.

“Not only are we giving you what you need to eat, snack on, have. But you get to open a gift and say look, I got a gift! Everyone wants a gift,” Jeans Angels Founder Katrina Carpenter says.

Jeans Angels was created in 2015 to provide comfort and resources to the children of parents or family members with terminal illnesses, as well as community members exposed to domestic or gun violence.

The group started a homeless ministry in honor of Carpenter’s brother, providing a trailer with laundry, a shower and small community spaces for community members to rest and relax.

Both Carpenter and Roland say they foster the relationships they have been able to create and going the extra mile to protect and advocate for affected communities makes a world of difference.

“Be kind. Or figure out a way you can help make a difference to help someone else. Everyone’s situation is totally different. But life happens to everyone,” Carpenter says.

