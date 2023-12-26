1 pedestrian killed, 2nd injured in crash near Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Christmas Day crash in Berkeley County.

The crash happened on Howe Hall Road near Addison Drive, approximately a half-mile north of Goose Creek, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

The two victims were standing on the edge of the road near a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stuck in a ditch when they were struck.

One of the victims died and the other was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, she said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash is still under investigation.

