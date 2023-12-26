2 injured in Burton shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Christmas night.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Lexxus Lane in Milledge Village around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A man and a woman were riding in a car on Lexxus Lane when they were shot at by someone in another vehicle that was on Milledge Village Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was struck by a bullet and received non-life-threatening injuries. The man was injured by glass and debris after the vehicle was shot at, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were taken to MUSC to be treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

