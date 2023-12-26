Lowcountry family turns child’s medical diagnoses into heartwarming positive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family whose son was diagnosed with two serious conditions is working to transform their experience into something meaningful to help others experiencing medical hardships.

CJ Knighten and her husband noticed early on that one of their three sons, Hunter, looked a bit different. At the time, Knighten says they expressed their concerns to their doctor and received very little feedback. No one could explain and no one encouraged them to do their own research on their son.

But when Hunter failed his newborn hearing screening, CJ decided to dig deeper into the issue.

Hunter Knighten suffers from Treacher Collins Syndrome and Type 1 Diabetes, and his family is working to help other families experiencing medical hardships. (CJ Knighten)

Within five months, Knighten figured out her son was experiencing Treacher Collins Syndrome, a condition in which the bones and tissue in the face are underdeveloped when a child is born.

Knighten says after contacting MUSC, her diagnosis was confirmed in one email with just one picture of Hunter. Knighten said from doing her research she learned TCS is very rare, affecting only about 1 in 50,000 people.

The diagnosis is based on genetics and random mutations. In Hunter’s case, there was no prior family history of the syndrome and it turned out to be a random mutation.

The moment she and her husband found out, Knighten says it was one of the toughest nights of their lives.

Hunter’s second big diagnosis came on Oct. 17, 2022. After Hunter experienced constant shaking, the family immediately rushed him to Roper St. Francis Hospital. Hunter was experiencing all of the symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes. Also known as Juvenile Diabetes, it can develop at any age. In someone who suffers from T1D, their pancreas either does not make insulin or makes very little, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states. Without insulin, blood sugar can’t get into the cells for the body to use for energy, instead building up in the bloodstream where it can cause damage.

Knighten says the team at Roper and MUSC were nothing short of incredible and took such great care of Hunter.

Not everyone is aware of what it’s like to have Type 1 Diabetes, so Knighten personally sought out a community for TCS and T1D families to help her with Hunter’s journey.

“He is the most amazing little boy and he’s so strong,” Knighten says. “He takes on everything in the most amazing way and he’s our little hero.”

What originally began as a Halloween costume, the Knighten family continued their tradition of dressing up by picking the theme “Onward,” and they needed a blue wagon. After Halloween, Knighten didn’t just want to get rid of it. So, they came up with the idea of donating the wagon to a family who’s been experiencing medical hardships.

That’s where the wagon project began. From gifting their first wagon to a 2-year-old battling cancer at MUSC to helping multiple children every year, the Knightens knew they wanted to continue providing wagons and helping families. Last year, the family gave three wagons and a gift basket, and they wanted to do the same thing this year and for years to come.

“We were looking for a family who has gone through a medically tough time,” Knighten says. “At that moment, TCS was the hardest moment of our lives, just to hear that diagnosis and go through finding all the doctors, we’ve been there, and we know what it’s like and we want to give back to families for the holiday season that are going through what we just went through.”

In the wagon, families find T1D-safe snacks, toys to brighten their day and even TCS equipment. Knighten said the goal is to get more families involved every year.

“So, it’s been amazing, we live doing it. It’s special to us and us just, we’ve been there, we know what it’s like,” Knighten says. “Diagnosis day is the hardest day that they will ever experience, and we want them to feel supported and know that there’s a community there for all their questions and needs and we want to start them off with some T1D supplies.”

CJ has an Amazon Wishlist for The Extraordinary Wagon Project where you can donate to kids just like Hunter and help with supplies to fill future baskets.

