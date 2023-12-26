SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deployed soldier’s dog found more than 10 miles from Irmo home after going missing

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was found more than 10 miles from his home after going missing for about three weeks while his military owner is deployed.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), a Pit Bull named Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Blvd.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS News 10 she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

“Many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media,” HBPR said.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway, and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Dorchester County gas station
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Police investigating deadly shooting in N. Charleston
Two South Carolina lawmakers have prefilled two separate bills to set a minimum salary for...
2 Lowcountry lawmakers propose minimum salary bills for SC teachers
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested

Latest News

Paul Jerome Shine says he's been homeless in the North Charleston area for about 20 years and...
‘We’re hopeful’: Looking ahead to the future of Lowcountry homeless population
A Lowcountry nonprofit that gives back to the homeless every week says giving back during the...
VIDEO: ‘We’re hopeful’: Looking ahead to the future of Lowcountry homeless population
Hunter Knighten with his Diabetes educator-turned-friend, Lindsay Hoffman. Hoffman helped...
Lowcountry family turns child’s medical diagnoses into heartwarming positive
Volunteers with the Lowcountry nonprofit Positive Vibes gathered early on Christmas Day to...
Lowcountry nonprofit spreads Christmas cheer to prevent gun violence
Volunteers gathered on Christmas Day to deliver gifts to families who have been affected by...
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit spreads Christmas cheer to prevent gun violence