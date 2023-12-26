Firefighters respond to fire at Lone Star BBQ in Orangeburg County

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A commercial structure fire destroyed the Lone Star BBQ restaurant in Orangeburg County.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at the restaurant on State Park Road in Santee.

Officials stated traffic was detoured while crews extinguished the flames.

Several fire departments contributed to putting out the fire including Bowman, Cordova, West Middle and Jamison Fire Departments, OCFD added.

