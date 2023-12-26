SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters respond to fire at Lone Star BBQ in Orangeburg County

At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a...
At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at a restaurant on State Park Road in Santee.(Ryan Coker)
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A commercial structure fire destroyed the Lone Star BBQ restaurant in Orangeburg County.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, Orangeburg County Fire District (OCFD) responded to a fire at the restaurant on State Park Road in Santee.

Officials stated traffic was detoured while crews extinguished the flames.

Several fire departments contributed to putting out the fire including Bowman, Cordova, West Middle and Jamison Fire Departments, OCFD added.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Dorchester County gas station
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Police investigating deadly shooting in N. Charleston
Two South Carolina lawmakers have prefilled two separate bills to set a minimum salary for...
2 Lowcountry lawmakers propose minimum salary bills for SC teachers
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested

Latest News

Gas prices in South Carolina are moving upward again as the state’s average jumped 7.8 cents...
SC gas prices jump nearly 8 cents over past week
Gas prices in South Carolina are moving upward again as the state’s average jumped 7.8 cents...
VIDEO: SC gas prices jump nearly 8 cents over past week
New allegations are being raised against Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, this...
Sales halted on Colleton Co. clerk’s book amid plagiarism claims, co-author says
New allegations are being raised against Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, this...
VIDEO: Colleton Co. clerk’s book unpublished amid plagiarism claims, co-author says