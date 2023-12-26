Goose Creek Police schedule safety checkpoints into new year

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas is over, but efforts to keep drivers safe on the roadways continue in Goose Creek where police are stepping up with safety checkpoints leading up to the new year.

Officers will set up around Montague Plantation Road near Trident Baptist, on Thomason Boulevard and at Highway 176 and Okatee Drive on Friday and Saturday.

Police will also set up checkpoints on Old State Road at Marion Avenue, Old Moncks Corner Road at Central Creek Park and Highway 17 at 3rd Avenue on Saturday and Sunday, New Year’s Eve.

Traffic checkpoints on Sunday and Monday will be set up near Liberty Hall at Birch Hollow, Howe Hall Road and How Hall AIMS Elementary School, and Foster Creek Road near Snake Road.

Police are planning alternate locations for Crowfield Boulevard at Stratford High School, Highway 176 and 17 at Roper Hospital, and Henry Brown Boulevard at Mevers School of Excellence.

