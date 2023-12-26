‘It’s about reaffirming Blackness’: IAAM hosts events to teach message of Kwanzaa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa begins Tuesday, and one Lowcountry museum is working to educate the community on the meaning behind the holiday and how it is celebrated.

The International African American Museum in Charleston is hosting storytelling events throughout the week to “promote the wide span education of their home, local, national, and global communities,” according to their website.

Dr. Aurelio Givens, with the Faith-Based Department of the International African American Museum, emphasizes that the holiday is not a religious holiday – it is a cultural one.

“It is not a substitute for Christmas,” Givens said. “Many people feel as if it’s either Christmas or Kwanzaa but it’s an African American, Pan-African holiday that can be celebrated by all, in addition to Christmas.”

Kwanzaa is celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1., and it was founded in 1966 amid the racism of that time. The cultural holiday was started as a way for Black people to come together and celebrate their culture.

“It’s about reaffirming blackness. It’s about being very mindful of our heritage. Being mindful of our culture. It’s a bit of a Sankofa moment where we go back and get it. Understanding clearly that we are from a proud people. We’re from a proud nation that is worth learning more about,” Givens said.

Each day of the cultural celebration is dedicated to seven principles – Umoja, meaning unity; Kujichagulia, meaning self-determination; Ujima, meaning collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa, meaning cooperative economics; Nia, meaning purpose; and Imani, meaning faith.

The holiday is celebrated by discussing these principles and, as Givens said, “becoming the epitome of the principles.”

Each night, the celebration begins by pouring either water or juice out of the unity cup and onto the ground to remember the family’s ancestors. The cup is passed to each family member to take a sip while everyone chants “Harambee” seven times – Swahili for “let’s pull together.”

This ceremony is followed by the lighting of the candles on the kinara. It is customary to start first with the black candle in the center, which represents unity. You then are to light the red candle on the left, closest to the center, followed by the green one on the right. You are to continue alternating the order of lighting red and green candles moving outward. The red candles represent the past and the green candles stand for the future. Each candle represents the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Givens said he believes the principles of Kwanzaa are something everyone should celebrate.

“Kwanzaa principles are principles and values that we believe should be in all communities, especially the African American community, so that we can work together to be who we have been created to be. We’re a communal group and with faith in ourselves, faith in our community and faith in our supreme being, we can make all things happen,” he said.

Every day this week from Tuesday to Friday the International African American Museum will host storytelling events to educate the community on the principles of Kwanzaa and how it is celebrated. Mark Jeffrey Fielding Jr. is the Public Programs Manager in the Public History Department of the museum and he said that he believes more people should know about the holiday.

“It is definitely a holiday that should have more attention and be able to be better understood,” Fielding said, “I would say that Kwanzaa definitely is well known; however, it can be more widely celebrated on a unified front. And I believe that the more information and the more types of activations that - like what we’re doing here at the museum and other places the like would be able to do - Kwanzaa can truly get its proper just due.”

Fielding said he believes events like these are important for educating the community on the African American and Pan-African culture and their traditions.

“These events are necessary in order to make certain that our community has a better in-depth understanding of what our culture and values and traditions - and also new practices - can be. It is something that our families and culture really centers around which is tradition; however, it can be nontraditional in a traditional way,” Fielding said.

The International African American Museum’s Kwanzaa storytelling events will take place Tuesday through Friday at 1 p.m. at the museum. No registration is required, you just have to purchase a regular admission ticket and show up. The museum will also be hosting a Kwanzaa presentation on Jan. 1 at 2:30 p.m. to commemorate the final day of the holiday.

For more information about the International African American Museum and the Kwanzaa events,

