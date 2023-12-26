SC Lottery
Lawmaker wants to end sales tax on some ammunition in South Carolina

A new bill proposal would make ammunition tax exempt in South Carolina
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker has prefiled a bill that would exempt certain ammunition from sales tax in the state of South Carolina.

Rep. Ashley Trantham (R-Greenville) proposed House Bill H.4557, which would amend state law “to exempt small arms and small arms ammunition.” The bill was prefilled on Nov. 16, and was referred to the Ways and Means Committee that same day, FOX Carolina reported.

The amendment targets small arms and small arms ammunition. “Small arms,” as described in the document, means “any portable firearm, designed to be carried and operated by a single person including, but not limited to, rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers, with no barrel greater than an internal diameter of .50 caliber or a shotgun of ten gauge or smaller.’”

It describes “small arms ammunition” as “firearm ammunition designed for use in small arms.”

The South Carolina state sales tax rate is 6%.

The General Assembly returns to the State House in January.

