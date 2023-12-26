Low pressure will keep clouds and showers in the forecast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure responsible for the clouds and rain will remain nearby today which will keep unsettled weather in the forecast. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the 7:14 AM high tide in the Charleston Harbor this morning; minor flooding is expected between 6 AM and 9 AM. Despite the rain and the lingering clouds, highs will remain near 70 degrees through Wednesday. An additional 0.5 to 1″ of additional rainfall is expected through early Wednesday morning. We dry out, and cool off, by the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s by the end of the week and into New Year’s Weekend.

TUESDAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. High 68. Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 71. Low 50.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. High 62. Low 39.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53. Low 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 54, Low 36.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56, Low 39.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.