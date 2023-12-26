SC Lottery
Lowcountry woman decorates Christmas tree with Black ornament collection

From former president Barak Obama to Black Barbies to Hank Aaron, Black Santa and more Cynthia Whittle has a unique holiday tradition.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From former president Barak Obama to Black Barbies to Hank Aaron, Black Santa and more Cynthia Whittle has a unique holiday tradition.

Whittle began collecting Black ornaments, from historical figures to inclusive characters, 30 years ago.

“The first ornaments I purchased were from Macy’s and they were Black ballerinas,” she said.

It’s since grown to fill her entire Christmas tree, with more than 200 ornaments.

“We need to show what we have. We need to represent our culture. It’s very important to me,” Whittle said.

Whittle is originally from Virginia, but recently moved to North Charleston.

One of her favorite ornaments is of the late Kobe Bryant, but it’s clear Whittle has a fondness for her entire collection.

“Hopefully it will help some young girl of color to start color to start collecting her own,” she said.

