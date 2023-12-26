SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms

FILE - Bryan Tanaka, left, and Mariah Carey arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden...
FILE - Bryan Tanaka, left, and Mariah Carey arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Carey and Tanaka have split after 7 years together, Tanaka has confirmed. In a statement shared with the Associated Press and published to Tanaka's Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, Carey's backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after 7 years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press and published to Tanaka’s Instagram, Carey’s backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” he continued.

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer first confirmed their relationship to the AP in 2017.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said at the time, smiling. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. ... Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Rumors of their split began popping up online last month, when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

Carey has not released a public statement about the breakup.

A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Sunday night.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Dorchester County gas station
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Police investigating deadly shooting in N. Charleston
Two South Carolina lawmakers have prefilled two separate bills to set a minimum salary for...
2 Lowcountry lawmakers propose minimum salary bills for SC teachers
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
The owners of Indigo Pools, Ashley and Josh Ingram are both individually charged in Dorchester...
‘It’s time to pay up’: Owners of Lowcountry pool company arrested

Latest News

The International African American Museum in Charleston is hosting storytelling events...
‘It’s about reaffirming Blackness’: IAAM hosts events to teach message of Kwanzaa
A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit...
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement
Instant runoff voting, or ranked-choice voting, is an election method that’s not currently...
Debate on instant runoff voting continues in Charleston, experts weigh in
Paul Jerome Shine says he's been homeless in the North Charleston area for about 20 years and...
‘We’re hopeful’: Looking ahead to the future of Lowcountry homeless population