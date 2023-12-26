Officials: Two dogs killed in north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two dogs died in a north Charlotte house fire Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.

The fire happened around 11:40 a.m. on Canipe Drive near Hucks Road.

Officials say firefighters controlled the blaze in 12 minutes; however, two canines were pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined the fire to be accidental and originated in the kitchen and on the range cooktop. Estimated property/content loss is $25K.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt.

