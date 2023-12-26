SC Lottery
SC family gets $900k payout after man dies following alleged catheter misplacement

By Katie Kamin
Updated:
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit argued a man died just weeks after going to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and getting treatment.

The suit alleges the hospital and its staff were negligent and put a catheter in the wrong place, ultimately causing his death.

In the weeks before Irvin Kenly’s death, he suffered from a stroke, paralysis, seizures, a heart attack and other medical issues, as well as numerous painful treatments and procedures, the lawsuit argues. His family blames the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and one of its doctors, and now the family has received a $900,000 payout.

In November of 2017, Kenly went to Regional Medical Center or RMC with nausea and abdominal pain and was found to have diabetic ketoacidosis. At the direction of the doctor, a nurse tried to put a central line or catheter into Kenly’s external jugular vein, the suit states.

After they tried this multiple times unsuccessfully, the central line was placed incorrectly into an artery, according to the lawsuit.

Staff at RMC didn’t recognize the error and it was their negligence, inaction and deviation from normal standards of care that caused Kenly’s strokes and ultimately his death, the suit argues.

The lawsuit also alleges as a result of Kenly’s suffering and death, his surviving children should also be compensated because of their pain, grief and emotional distress.

The family sued the hospital and the doctor for medical malpractice, gross negligence and wrongful death in August of 2019. Kenly was 27 when he died, and the family got the payout in November.

The hospital has not yet returned a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

