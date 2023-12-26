SC Lottery
SC gas prices jump nearly 8 cents over past week

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are moving upward again as the state’s average jumped 7.8 cents over the past week.

The rise in price puts the state’s average at $2.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in the state.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 3.9 cents lower than a month ago but stands 11.2 cents higher than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state Tuesday morning was at a station selling gasoline for $2.54 with the most expensive being $3.89, a difference of $1.35.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.49.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline rose for the first time in 13 weeks by 2.9 cents per gallon to an average of $3.07 per gallon.

The national average is down 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but stands 1.8 cents higher than one year ago based on GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

Despite the rising prices, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says he’s optimistic that the national average will fall to $2.99 for the first time since 2021.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” De Haan said. “For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year. For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives. We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully, motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”

The national average for a gallon of diesel saw a slight rise, up 0.6 cents to an average of $4.00 per gallon.

