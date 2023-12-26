SC Lottery
‘We’re hopeful’: Looking ahead to the future of Lowcountry homeless population

A Lowcountry nonprofit that gives back to the homeless every week says giving back during the holidays, plus the rain, makes the job that much harder.
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST
A lot of the areas around Charleston and North Charleston where many of the homeless community can be found were bare on Tuesday because of the rain.

Uplift Charleston’s founder, Aaron Comstock, says in times like these, homeless people have to find things like an awning or an abandoned building to keep dry.

However, Paul Jerome Shine, who has been homeless in the North Charleston area for about 20 years, says he’s keeping it positive.

“God gave us the blessing to see this year,” Shine said. “You know, don’t throw it away. Whatever in the past, last year? Man, shake that off. Shake the devil off. But we moving on in harmony now.”

People like Shine are exactly who Uplift Charleston tries to target.

Comstock says it’s become a lot harder this year to find where the homeless people are staying. For example, many camps have been bulldozed or pushed out by different cities. He says it doesn’t take away the problem because these people still have nowhere to go.

Comstock says in the new year, he plans to meet with North Charleston Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess and other officials to make change finally happen.

“We’re hopeful for those partnerships and that we can actually make a difference,” Comstock said. “We haven’t really seen much of improvement over the years and we can continue to do the same thing and never see a change... Or we can say, this is the time we’re going to actually change that.”

To find ways to volunteer or donate to Uplift Charleston, visit their website and social media pages for more information.

